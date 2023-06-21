Advertise With Us
Thirty years and 30 hours of eating through Montréal

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven Days food writer Melissa Pasanen recently returned from a 30-hour Montréal tasting tour.

The French-speaking metropolis boasts a cornucopia of international food options, from Portuguese-style rôtisserie chicken to high-end sushi; neighborhoods with distinctive culinary personalities, such as Chinatown and Little Italy; and regional icons such as poutine, smoked meat and the city’s unique bagels.

Darren Perron spoke with Pasanen about her 30-hour, 16-restaurant food quest that she wrote about in this week’s issue.

