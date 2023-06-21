Advertise With Us
Traffic Alert: Oversized load to delay traffic on I-89 this weekend

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drivers who plan to travel on parts of Interstate 89 late Saturday night into Sunday morning should expect delays.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says there will be an oversized transport convoy starting at 11 p.m. Saturday night at Exit 17 in Milton.

It will head south at about 10 mph-15 mph to Exit 6 in Berlin.

The convoy will take up both lanes, so motorists won’t be able to pass it.

There will also be a rolling roadblock starting at 6 a.m. Sunday from Exit 4 to Exit 6 to allow that load to cross the median.

VTrans does not expect the delays to take longer than 30 minutes.

They say drivers will also see minor delays Sunday morning after 6 a.m. on VT-63 in Berlin and Barre, and on VT-14 in South Barre.

