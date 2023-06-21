Two Vermonters win 2023 Vt. Writer’s Prize award

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power awards two Vermonters with the Literary Award for this year’s 2023 Vermont Writers’ Prize.

The award honors local authors for their salutes to the state through poetry and prose.

This year’s winners, Robert Bernstein of Bristol and Mary Alexandra Peet. Bernstein won for his poem “Job Site Repair of Worn Out Glove” bringing the cold Vermont winters to life. Peet won for “Searching for ‘The Donut’ Man’”, a reflection on the power of childhood memories of family, community and Vermont summers.

One of the judges says the writers who stand out paint a picture with their word choice and imagery.

“It’s an important part of our community because they are the ones telling the stories about the state we love in new and creative ways, that either connect with people or attract people to the state, so we want to be a part of supporting that and having that continue” said Kristen Carlson, Green Mountain Power Vice President.

Carlson says they are already accepting submissions for next year.

All of the winners are featured in Vermont magazine and will receive a $1,250 prize.

