Vt. teen on Capitol Hill to advocate for better health care for kids

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A Vermont teen was on Capitol Hill Wednesday to advocate for better health care for kids.

Rosemary Dalpra of Hartland was treated for chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis at Boston Children’s Hospital. We brought you her story last week.

Wednesday, the 16-year-old was in Washington, D.C., to use her personal story of battling that rare disease to fight for better health care for other kids.

Dalpra wasn’t alone. People from across the country were there for Family Advocacy Day, to share their stories and educate lawmakers about the role of children’s hospitals.

