BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a day to officially kick off summer on this summer solstice! Temperatures were right on par for this time of year with only some passing fair weather clouds. It’s going to be a lovely evening out there too. Sunset isn’t until 8:41 tonight. It will be another mostly clear night. Temperatures fall into the 50s for most, with some 40s in the cooler pockets of the NEK and Adirondacks.

We have one more comfortable day on Thursday before humidity builds in on Friday. Tomorrow will play out a bit different depending on where you live. Northern areas will see another day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s. Southern areas will see increasing clouds through the day and the chance for some afternoon and evening showers as a frontal boundary gets close. Temperatures there will be cooler, topping out in the upper 60s to mid 70s depending on the arrival of cloud cover.

Humidity builds into the area over the course of Friday. It will be very muggy by Friday evening. It won’t be a washout of a day, but there will be some showers or storms around, especially late in the day. The wet pattern continues into the weekend when it will be very humid with some downpours and embedded thunder possible.

Any locations that end up having multiple rounds of downpours set up over them will have to be monitored for localized flooding. We will continue to track that potential over the next few days. Stay with the Max Advantage weather team for the latest.

Air quality remains good across the area, and we are not concerned about wildfire smoke in the near future.

Enjoy this fabulous evening!

-Jess Langlois

