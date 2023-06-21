Advertise With Us
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Summer begins today! The summer solstice is at 10:57 AM. And this first day of summer is certainly going to look and feel like it. High pressure overhead will give us lots of sunshine, and temperatures will be a little above normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 79°).

Sunshine and warm temperatures (upper 70s/low 80s) will continue on Thursday in our northern areas, but there will be more clouds with a little cooler air (low/mid 70s) in our southern areas, with the chance for a few showers late afternoon & evening.

Then a change will start to happen in our weather pattern on Friday. Showers will be showing up and there could be a few rumbles of thunder as a frontal system catches up to us. That is going to set us up for a wet, muggy weekend.

Unlike last weekend, when it rained and was chilly and raw, this coming weekend will be very warm & muggy. Showers are likely, along with some embedded thunderstorms.

That wet, muggy weather pattern will continue into the start/middle of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on any minor flooding problems that may arise over the weekend with all the rain coming our way.

Today’s air quality is GOOD. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will be staying away from us. -Gary

