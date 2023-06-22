3rd Vermont city allows noncitizen voting in local elections after Legislature overrides veto

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A third Vermont city will now allow noncitizens who are legal residents to vote in local elections after the Democrat-controlled Legislature on Tuesday overrode the Republican governor’s veto of the Burlington charter change bill.

Burlington, Vermont’s largest city, now joins Montpelier and Winooski, which already permit such voting. City residents voted in favor of the charter change in March. The three Vermont cities are among more than a dozen communities in a handful of states — including New York City, and a number of towns in Maryland — that allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Eight states have laws that only allow U.S. citizens to vote in elections, according to the group Americans for Citizen Voting.

The Republican National Committee filed lawsuits against Montpelier and Winooski asking judges to declare noncitizen voting unconstitutional and lost those challenges. Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives.

In January, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that such voting in local elections in Montpelier doesn’t violate the state Constitution.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers pass budget, override 5 of 8 vetoes

Vermont lawmakers gear up for busy week ahead with veto session

Scott tops 40 career vetoes; more likely on the way

Scott vetoes Burlington noncitizen voting charter change; lawmakers vow to override

Lawmakers preparing for possible Scott vetoes

Vt. House approves Burlington charter changes on noncitizen voting and ranked choice voting

Vt. Supreme Court upholds Montpelier noncitizen voting

VT Supreme Court rules on Montpelier non-citizen voting decision

Will 3rd time be the charm for noncitizen voting in Burlington?

Republicans sue over noncitizen voting in Winooski; city wants suit dismissed

Judge says NYC can’t let noncitizens vote in city elections

Winooski, Montpelier gear up for first noncitizen voting

GOP lawsuit says noncitizen voting violates Vermont Constitution

Vt. lawmakers override vetoes on noncitizen voting

Vermont House overrides noncitizen voting vetoes

Vt. legislators look to override noncitizen voting veto

Scott vetoes noncitizen voting measures, signs 8 other bills

Winooski debating implementing non-citizen voting for local elections

Noncitizen voting approved in Winooski

Noncitizen voting moves forward in Montpelier

Noncitizen voting proposal returns to Burlington City Council over concerns

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)