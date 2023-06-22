$6M Franklin County Airport runway overhaul underway

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Airport’s runway is getting a facelift.

Planes are grounded this summer at the airport as the 50-year-old runway is being revamped. They started the process by cutting down trees. Now, the state is widening and repaving the 3,000-foot runway. The federal government is footing 90% of the bill for the roughly $6 million project.

“The runway was old and the positive is they’re going to have a new runway with new asphalt, new paint, new lights, make it a little safer -- no more bumps and cracks or things like that -- and it’s wider, so a little safer because it’s now 75-feet wide,” said VTrans’ Dan Delabruere.

Construction is expected to wrap up this fall.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.