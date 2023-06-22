Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

$6M Franklin County Airport runway overhaul underway

Planes are grounded this summer at the airport as the 50-year-old runway is being revamped.
Planes are grounded this summer at the airport as the 50-year-old runway is being revamped.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Airport’s runway is getting a facelift.

Planes are grounded this summer at the airport as the 50-year-old runway is being revamped. They started the process by cutting down trees. Now, the state is widening and repaving the 3,000-foot runway. The federal government is footing 90% of the bill for the roughly $6 million project.

“The runway was old and the positive is they’re going to have a new runway with new asphalt, new paint, new lights, make it a little safer -- no more bumps and cracks or things like that -- and it’s wider, so a little safer because it’s now 75-feet wide,” said VTrans’ Dan Delabruere.

Construction is expected to wrap up this fall.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nova Bus is pulling out of the North Country. The company announced on Wednesday it will end...
Nova Bus to close Plattsburgh plant, end bus production in US
Dennis Magoon
Northfield man charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
File photo
Neighbors say low-barrier pod shelter a magnet for crime
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Workplace harassment bill awaits Scott’s signature
The Vermont Law and Graduate School has opened a new location in Burlington. It will include a...
New Vermont Law School location includes legal aid clinic to help Burlington community
Sally Lawyer
Super Senior: Sally Lawyer
The new owner of the former Burlington YMCA has submitted plans to build a six-story, 89-unit...
Apartment complex planned for former Burlington YMCA