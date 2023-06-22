Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Bennington man dies in dirt bike crash

File image
File image
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Bennington man died following a dirt bike crash in Shaftsbury Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the West Mountain area. Vermont State Police say Ty Kipp, 28, was riding on the trail network when he struck a chain that was hung across a camp road.

Police say other riders tried to give CPR until rescue crews took over but that Kipp died at the scene from injuries to his torso and neck.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nova Bus is pulling out of the North Country. The company announced on Wednesday it will end...
Nova Bus to close Plattsburgh plant, end bus production in US
Dennis Magoon
Northfield man charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
An investigation is underway in Fair Haven after an officer shot and killed a man Monday evening.
Vermont police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting
A trans de-transition event in Vergennes Tuesday night sparked a protest outside the high school.
Vergennes trans de-transition event sparks backlash

Latest News

Right, Joe Andruzzi, former New England Patriots offensive lineman and three-time Super Bowl...
Former Patriots player brings message of hope to cancer patients
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to put the Pentagon’s spending under the microscope. -...
Sanders pushes for independent Pentagon audit
Senator Sanders pushes for Pentagon, D.O.D. audit