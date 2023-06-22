Bennington man dies in dirt bike crash

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Bennington man died following a dirt bike crash in Shaftsbury Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the West Mountain area. Vermont State Police say Ty Kipp, 28, was riding on the trail network when he struck a chain that was hung across a camp road.

Police say other riders tried to give CPR until rescue crews took over but that Kipp died at the scene from injuries to his torso and neck.

