Brattleboro PD pulls plug on Hill Street Security

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Police Department rejects an offer from a security company after the owner compared people to cockroaches.

The town is trying to hire private security to monitor problem spots like the transportation center and parking garage.

According to the Brattleboro Reformer during a select board meeting earlier this month, the Hill Street Security Owner, John Raffensberger said “as soon as you show a presence, you’ll automatically see people scurry away. Its like cockroaches. You turn the kitchen light on. They literally just run away.”

Chief Norma Hardy didn’t like to comment making it a deal breaker.

