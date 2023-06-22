Bridge players raise money for Alzheimer’s

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 13,000 Vermonters have Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Each year, as part of The Longest Day event, bridge players in the U.S. and Canada play cards to support treatment, prevention, and efforts at finding a cure. And this year, the Burlington Bridge Club joined in.

After 60 years of playing, Stuart Showalter knows a thing or two about the game of bridge.

“My parents taught a friend and me,” Showalter said. He says it’s similar to hearts or spades. “Any kind of trick-taking game where the highest card takes the trick, the trick being the four cards in the hand.”

And it’s not any different at the Burlington Bridge Club. “It’s done in a duplicate format here, so that we play a hand and then people at another table play the same hand and we compare our scores,” Showalter explained.

He says bridge is mentally stimulating -- kind of like chess -- and it requires a lot of brain power. “I call it aerobics for the mind,” he said. “And that’s one of the reasons that the Alzheimer’s Association has chosen bridge to be one of its partners because bridge is perfect for people keeping mentally active as they grow older.”

The American Contract Bridge League, or ACBL, has raised almost $9 million for The Longest Day across 300 plus chapters in the past decade. Showalter only moved to Burlington a couple of years ago. But before then, he was in the bridge club in San Diego, which also fundraised for Alzheimer’s every year. “It was a big deal and we took in a lot of money and so when we came here and we started to play face to face again this year, I suggested to the club that we should do The Longest Day.

The Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association knew of the fundraising done by bridge players around the country and was looking to involve locals. “I knew that we had an ACBL group in the area but we had never been connected to them. I was really excited, I had plans to get them involved and Stuart just happened by my office,” said the association’s Jazmin Averbeck, who calls it a kismet connection. “Also, I don’t know bridge, so I’m kind of excited to see that happen.”

Fortunately, these players are doing all of the mental gymnastics. Table fees per game run $5 or $6, depending on the day, and typically go to the club. But this week all proceeds are going directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Showalter says before the cards were even shuffled, they had already exceeded their $2,500 goal. “It’s a piece of cake, actually. You ask people, ‘You know anybody who’s had Alzheimer’s?’ And almost everybody says yes and they’re eager to donate,” he said.

Though Wednesday was technically The Longest Day, efforts for the Alzheimer’s Association continue all week.

