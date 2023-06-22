Burlington pod residents say community offers lifeline, but’s no panacea

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Elmwood Avenue low-barrier pod community has been operating for five months now. While some residents we talked to call it a lifeline, others say the community continues to face steep problems including mental health and substance abuse issues.

“I’m very grateful for it because it gives me a chance to not worry where I sleep and not worry where I can get something to eat,” said Alan Alexander, who calls his two months in the pods a new start after sleeping in a tent in the snow. “I turned 60 this year and I need a place to go and to get a place to live permanently and this is a good stepping stone for me.”

His story is echoed by many other residents we spoke to. Alexander also can now get much-needed hip surgery because he has a stable place to stay as well as the other wrap-around services on-site.

But others say there have also been issues with some residents breaking rules by using drugs. “People are shooting up, smoking crack. Going in the bathroom and took a shower the other day and all I see is blood all over the sink,” said Casey Sears.

“It’s no doubt that there is drug use going on inside the pods their drug use going on in a lot of places right now. The level of fentanyl and methedrine in the streets. I guess now, lately, crack cocaine, but also heroin is pretty intense and pretty high amongst the folks who are formerly homeless or homeless at this point,” said Michael Monte with the Champlain Housing Trust, which manages the community. He says if people have a slip-up with drugs, they try to help the individual dealing with the problem. But if residents are repeat offenders and show no willingness to move beyond it, then they are removed. Monte says a handful of residents have been told to leave.

Meanwhile, others inside say they don’t break the rules because they value the opportunity to stay and hope others in the community do the same. “You can’t categorize us because of somebody else’s actions. A lot of us are here for the help and the gratefulness that they show. The people that do do wrong just don’t care, they keep using the system over and over,” Alexander said.

Residents we spoke to were also dismayed by recent behavior of individuals that don’t live in the community, loitering nearby and threatening people in the neighborhood.

