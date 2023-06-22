Checking in with Kristi Huizenga

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer rolls along, UVM student-athletes are either in town or getting ready to return as preparations for the fall and winter seasons ramp up with offseason work. One of the first teams to play in game action is the women’s soccer team, who fell short of their conference championship defense last season. But entering 2023, lies a consistency to that 2021 team.

A year ago, the Catamounts had to replace a lot of production from their championship squad. This year, though, the players that lacked a lot of experience 12 months ago are seasoned veterans on the 2023 squad - one that’ll look similar to the 2022 edition of the Cats.

“We’re not losing a ton, we’re only losing a couple, and we’re actually bringing back, I think, six fifth-year seniors,” head coach Kristi Huizenga said. “We’re very heavy on experience again, which is going to be nice. The year in 2021 when we won, we had 11 seniors. We’ll be very heavy on seniors again this year.”

One of the familiar faces back is Alyssa Oviedo, the leading scorer for UVM in 2021, who missed all but four games last season with an injury. She - along with other teammates who missed time a year ago - are now healthy and ready to get back to their winning ways.

“Getting Alyssa back is huge. We lost her, and then Frances O’Donnell in the very first week of the season last year. Having a slightly younger team last year, losing the nine seniors the year before, was a big wound for us,” Huizenga said. “We carried on without them throughout the season but gained them back in the off-season in some capacities. They’ll be ready to roll in August, so it’ll be great for the team to have their voices back and their leadership on the field.”

Of UVM’s nine losses, six of them were by a single goal. Another was a two-goal loss to fourth-ranked South Carolina. A sign that the youthful Cats were able to compete, and an added sense of hunger to be on the other side of those results this time around.

“The one-goal losses, they’re painful in the moment, but they resonate and it gives motivation coming into the fall,” Huizenga said. “They’re ready to take action once August starts. They’ve really been working for it all off-season, and they’re ready to welcome the freshmen into that culture as well.”

All seven of those new faces will jump into a locker room eager to get back to the top, and learn from a leadership group that’s been there already once before.

“Anytime you’re heavy on upperclassmen who have been in those moments, and been in those games against South Carolina, and been in those playoff games, those tight moments, it gives you that kind of extra leadership that you need to get through those, and to really stabilize the culture and the mentality consistently throughout the season,” Huizenga said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.