Hochul says new law already weeding out illegal cannabis shops in NY

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said a new crackdown on illegal cannabis sellers in New York is already weeding out illicit shops.

Under a law Hochul signed in May, unlicensed cannabis businesses face fines of $10,000-$20,000 a day, and landlords can risk having their property shut down and locked for up to a year if their commercial tenants are found illegally selling cannabis.

“I want to send a message loud and clear across this state that if you’re operating illegally, you will be caught and you will be stopped. So, it is just not worth it,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The governor said in the first three weeks of new cannabis enforcement efforts, the state seized nearly $11 million worth of illicit cannabis.

Businesses authorized to sell cannabis will have uniform signage with a QR code for verification.

