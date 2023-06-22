Lawmakers discuss LGBTQIA+ discrimination prevention

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - During Pride month, lawmakers are holding meetings to respond to discrimination and hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch joined a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing yesterday.

He noted Vermont’s early leadership in advancing same-sex unions and marriage and is calling for America’s support for the Equality Act. He is a co-sponsor of the bill, that would expand the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include protections for LGBTQ+ people.

“None of us know what shoes each of us walks in. We just know we’re all trying to figure out life and who we are, and how we can be who we are, and be fully, fully engaged in being a generous, open and loving person to everyone else,” said Senator Welch. “The Equality Act, I think, is so important, because it essentially acknowledges with the force of law that LGBTQ+ folks are entitled to the same rights and protections as everyone else.”

The bill would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity and expand protections for people of color, women, and other groups.

