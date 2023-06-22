Montpelier man sentenced in connection with disabled son’s death

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier man found guilty in connection with the death of his disabled son was sentenced Wednesday.

Authorities say Jeffrey Kittredge, 57, was found guilty for neglect of a vulnerable adult in his care. They say he failed to seek medical attention in 2016 when his son was suffering from life-threatening bed sores, which ultimately led to his death. They say he also failed to take him to upwards of eight medical appointments.

Kittredge was sentenced to three to five years in prison and an additional five years probation.

He was also found guilty of Medicaid fraud, claiming his partner and co-caregiver, Jennifer Cote, gave certain hours of care to the son when she never did.

Cote was sentenced to one to three years.

The charges were brought by the Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit.

