Montpelier Public Pool pass holders can use beach for free until pool opens

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Public Pool pass holders can now visit the Wrightsville Beach for free until the pool opens next month.

The opening of the city pool was delayed because of supply chain issues with a needed part for the pump.

Now, under a deal with the beach, the city says people can treat their pool passes like Wrightsville Beach Season Passes. That includes discounts on boat rentals and access to the disc golf course.

Meanwhile, the Montpelier Recreation Department is working to get the pool up and running as soon as possible. They expect that will be in early July.

