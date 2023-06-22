Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Penguin chick joins exhibit at aquarium

(No sound) - An endangered penguin chick is thriving. (Source: New England Aquarium/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - A baby chick that hatched at the New England Aquarium three months ago is all grown up.

Well, it’s grown up enough to move in with the rest of the penguin colony at the Boston aquarium.

The African penguin is named Bray, a name chosen by the staff because of the donkey-like vocalizations made by African penguins.

Bray is now 6.6 pounds. That’s more than 42 times her hatch weight.

She is surrounded by several relatives in her new habitat, including great-grandmother Deco.

At 41 years old, Deco is the oldest penguin at the aquarium.

African penguins, which are an endangered species, have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years in their native habitat along the coast of South Africa and Namibia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nova Bus is pulling out of the North Country. The company announced on Wednesday it will end...
Nova Bus to close Plattsburgh plant, end bus production in US
Dennis Magoon
Northfield man charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
An investigation is underway in Fair Haven after an officer shot and killed a man Monday evening.
Vermont police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting
A trans de-transition event in Vergennes Tuesday night sparked a protest outside the high school.
Vergennes trans de-transition event sparks backlash

Latest News

FILE
Waterbury stabbing leaves two injured
Waterbury stabbing leaves two injured
FILE
Vermont Law and Graduate School opens new location
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Moscow court to appeal extended detention
Vermont Law and Graduate School opens new location