Plattsburgh gears up for busy summer season

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With summer officially underway, the city of Plattsburgh is gearing up for an eventful season.

“It’s inspiring to see people in our community step up,” said Courtney Meisenheimer, Plattsburgh’s community engagement coordinator.

There’s a full slate of summer activities on the horizon in the Lake City. Some are making their annual return -- like the Plattsburgh Mayor’s Cup, Parks Come Alive, and the July 4 parade. “We see more people on the street, so just capitalizing on that natural energy that I think happens in our city and just knowing this is when it’s the time to really get out into the parks, into the downtown,” Meisenheimer said.

Other events on tap include a record eight pro bass fishing tournaments hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce that officials say will bring in more than $3 million for the local economy.

“We are seeing our sales tax growth -- that number grows year over year -- but when we talk about bringing tourists in and creating a vibrant community, it’s not only for the tourists, we’re also doing this for ourselves,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest.

Amid planning for these summer events, the mayor says construction crews continue their work on the Margaret Street makeover, replacing aging infrastructure under the asphalt.

“It’s something that we’ll work around. It’s not something that we’re going to stop because we have construction in the heart of our downtown,” he said.

The city hopes to have the construction finished by the end of the year. Until then, some Margaret Street businesses continue to express concerns about the impacts. “The timeline is pretty well known but with these types of things, I guess you never really know,” said Corey Duquette, the manager of Hobie’s Sports Den. He says business at the sports bar is slower than usual and construction has closed the outdoor patio. “We just do what we can every day. We try to make it fun for everybody while we can. But until then, nothing you can really do.”

