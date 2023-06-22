Police: 12-year-old arrested following stabbing at Saranac school

SARANAC, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say troopers arrested a 12-year-old after he stabbed another student during a fight Wednesday.

Police responded to Saranac Middle School just after noon. They say troopers determined the 12-year-old student stabbed a 13-year-old classmate in the back with a knife.

The victim was taken to CVPH with a punctured lung. He was later sent to the UVM Medical Center where he was reported in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and issued a family court appearance ticket and released to his parents.

