Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visits Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who’s vying for the 2024 democratic nomination against incumbent President Joe Biden, visits Vermont on the campaign trail.

The Ethan Allen Institute Wednesday hosted the, environmentalist, author, and radio host for a dinner at the Doubletree in South Burlington.

He’s the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and the eldest son of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Channel 3 News asked him how he plans to garner support from Vermonters who heavily favored Biden in the 2020 election, in part thanks to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ endorsement.

“My message is an environmental message. It’s about sustainability. It’s something that resonates with the people of Vermont. It’s about taking care of our children,” Kennedy said. “It’s about resurrecting the middle class in this country, and if you live in Vermont, particularly a rural area, you feel forgotten by our government.”

Kennedy traveled north after presenting at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire Tuesday night. There, he spoke critically about the United States’ involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine, promoting peace through diplomacy. For years, Kennedy has also been known widely for his anti-vaccine advocacy.

