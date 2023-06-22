Advertise With Us
Scott requests USDA disaster designation from May’s hard frost

File - Sweetland Farm in Norwich used sprinklers to protect fruit trees but even that wasn't...
File - Sweetland Farm in Norwich used sprinklers to protect fruit trees but even that wasn't enough.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott has requested a disaster designation from the USDA in response to the hard frost in May that is expected to impact fruit growers and other farmers.

In a letter to USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack this week, the governor said the May 17-18 hard frost destroyed fruit blossoms and damaged vines throughout the state. “We anticipate severe crop losses,” Scott said. “The damage is extensive and pervasive, and we anticipate small pick-your-own farms may be particularly impacted... Unfortunately, most of Vermont’s orchards and vineyards do not have crop insurance.”

Some fruit growers in the Upper Valley told WCAX they expected to lose 95% of their crop.

The cold temperatures were felt across the Northeast. Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts joined colleagues from other states last week in asking the USDA for additional aid.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is encouraging all those who sustained losses to report their damages to their local Farm Services Agency office with USDA.

A USDA disaster designation would open the availability of financial assistance, including low-interest USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans for eligible producers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

