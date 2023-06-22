Advertise With Us
Senator Sanders pushes for Pentagon, D.O.D. audit

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is trying to put the Pentagon’s spending under the microscope.

The Audit the Pentagon Act of 2023 was introduced Wednesday and would require the Department of Defense to perform an independent audit for 2024.

This comes after military spending for next year was increased to $886 billion.

The act would also require any part of the Pentagon that does not perform a full audit, to return 1% of its budget to the treasury.

According to Sanders, the D.O.D. is the only agency that does not pass an independent audit and last year was unable to account for over half of its assets, roughly $3.1 trillion.

