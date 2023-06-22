Burlington serial car thief arrested again

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington serial car thief has been arrested again and now faces aggravated assault charges.

Burlington Police say Jeffrey Leduc, 37, stole a vehicle Wednesday afternoon and assaulted the owner and another male. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and violation of conditions after being ordered by a judge not to get behind the wheel.

Leduc was arrested back in March for a month-long spree of car thefts. He was also charged with violating conditions then, too.

Police say a review of his rap sheet includes 25 failures to appear, four violations of court orders, eight felony convictions, and 20 misdemeanor convictions.

