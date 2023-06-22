State settles with some investors scammed in Kingdom Con
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont has reached a partial settlement in the Kingdom Con.
That massive fraud scheme to rebuild Jay Peak, Burke Mountain and the Newport area was fueled by $200 million in foreign investor money as part of the federal EB-5 green card program.
We told you earlier this week the trial was underway in Lamoille County after eight foreign investors who lost money and opportunities for green cards in the EB-5 scandal took the state of Vermont to civil court. They said the state was at fault for not catching the fraud sooner.
The trial was expected to last for about two weeks. Instead, it went just two days after the attorney general’s office says it reached a settlement with them.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark said, “Vermonters, investors, and the State of Vermont were all deceived by the fraudulent promises made by Ariel Quiros, Bill Stenger, and William Kelly – who have since answered for their crimes in the justice system. We are pleased to have reached a partial resolution in this longstanding civil case.”
No word yet on the terms of that settlement or what it means for other groups of investors who have sued.
Our Cam Smith is gathering details and reaction and will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Related Stories:
Trial underway for EB-5 investors scammed in Kingdom Con
Burke Mountain Resort auction expected by year’s end
Judge denies Stenger restitution request
Memos raise new questions why Vt. regulators didn’t shut down ‘Kingdom Con’ earlier
Key player in Kingdom Con out of prison, back home
EB-5 public records lawsuit before Vermont Supreme Court
Start of Jay Peak ski season marks end of chapter in EB-5 scandal
Federal judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale
Utah company wins Jay Peak auction with $76M bid
Newport looks to fill gaping hole left in city by failed EB-5 projects
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
Gov. Scott offers assistance for Kingdom Con ‘pit’ in Newport
Kingdom Con: The history of Vermont’s biggest fraud case
Stenger sentenced to 18 months for Kingdom Con
Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-Vt. ski resort president
Merrill Lynch to pay $4.5M settlement for role in Kingdom Con
Lawyer accused of harassing, intimidating state employees in EB-5 civil action
Stenger avoids pre-sentencing hearing in Kingdom Con case
Report: Several buyers interested in Jay Peak
Vermont leaders say they referred Kingdom Con case to FBI
Documents point fingers at Shumlin administration officials in Kingdom Con
Kingdom Con defense lawyers claim Vt. brass knew about fraud
Former Jay Peak president pleads guilty in ‘Kingdom Con’ case
Stenger to take plea deal in ‘Kingdom Con’ case
Jay Peak ski area receiver reaches $32.5M settlement with Quiros’ law firm
2nd man in Kingdom Con case reaches plea deal
Settlement reached with bank in Kingdom Con case
Quiros pleads guilty in Kingdom Con fraud case
Quiros to take plea deal in Kingdom Con
Judge OKs virus-relief loan to Jay Peak, Burke ski resorts
High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case
Quiros to withdraw not guilty pleas in Kingdom Con case
Judge rejects effort to move Kingdom Con trial
Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal ‘very appropriate’
Kingdom Con defendants want trial moved; point to news coverage
Stenger joins Quiros in Kingdom Con venue change request
Mastermind of alleged Kingdom Con wants trial moved
Vermont officials still working with defrauded EB-5 investors
EB-5 investors win Vt. Supreme Court appeal
Feds uphold decision to close Vermont’s EB-5 center
Kingdom Con: Criminal charges filed in largest fraud in Vermont history
Vermont releases documents related to EB-5 Kingdom Con
Did Shumlin officials intentionally ignore Kingdom Con warning signs?
Feds, Vermont at odds over shutting down state’s EB-5 office
Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets
Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?
Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo
Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con
Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets
Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?
Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo
Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con
Federal receiver in ski resort fraud case gets $1.3M
Quiros will not fight SEC charges
Lawsuit focuses on state’s liability in EB-5 fraud case
Burke, Jay contractors to receive final payments
Can the state and some employees be sued over the Kingdom Con?
Proposed settlement for Quiros in Kingdom Con case
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.