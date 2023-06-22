U-32 ‘Raiders’ Mascot vote change ends in tie

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Washington Unified Union School District middle and high school debates their mascot name Wednesday.

U-32 Middle and High School is the latest to consider ditching its name the ‘Raiders.’

This comes after a Vermont law took effect last year prohibiting school mascots that referencing a racial group, individual, custom, or tradition.

30 people showed up to the meeting Wednesday to voice their concerns with the possibility of changing the raiders mascot. No decision was made because the school board tied in a 6-6 vote.

A full house of parents at U-32 to debate a potential mascot change. Some worried how replacing the brand and tradition will impact their students.

“Please don’t take this from them, they’ve lost enough. " “My children feel like they aren’t being heard in this conversation.”

The school board is taking up this issue because of a complaint from the National Congress of American Indians.

Given the state’s non-discriminatory school branding law also known as Act 152 - any complaint against a mascot must be addressed.

“Think about who we are, we cannot change the policy so whatever decision we make has to be similar to that” said Flor Diaz Smith, a school board member.

The biggest concern is in the connotation of the name and whether it violates Vermont policy by inciting violence. The board says they will still be U-32 strong.

“Whether raiders stay or not stay, it will not take away from the fact that they are u-32 alum” said Natasha Eckart, another school board member:

A debate two months in the making with at least another meeting to go. The board was deciding whether or not to continue with the discussion.

Many members of the public say they want this to be resolved. The board says they don’t have an answer just yet.

