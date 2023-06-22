Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

U-32 ‘Raiders’ Mascot vote change ends in tie

By Lucy Caile
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Washington Unified Union School District middle and high school debates their mascot name Wednesday.

U-32 Middle and High School is the latest to consider ditching its name the ‘Raiders.’

This comes after a Vermont law took effect last year prohibiting school mascots that referencing a racial group, individual, custom, or tradition.

30 people showed up to the meeting Wednesday to voice their concerns with the possibility of changing the raiders mascot. No decision was made because the school board tied in a 6-6 vote.

A full house of parents at U-32 to debate a potential mascot change. Some worried how replacing the brand and tradition will impact their students.

“Please don’t take this from them, they’ve lost enough. " “My children feel like they aren’t being heard in this conversation.”

The school board is taking up this issue because of a complaint from the National Congress of American Indians.

Given the state’s non-discriminatory school branding law also known as Act 152 - any complaint against a mascot must be addressed.

“Think about who we are, we cannot change the policy so whatever decision we make has to be similar to that” said Flor Diaz Smith, a school board member.

The biggest concern is in the connotation of the name and whether it violates Vermont policy by inciting violence. The board says they will still be U-32 strong.

“Whether raiders stay or not stay, it will not take away from the fact that they are u-32 alum” said Natasha Eckart, another school board member:

A debate two months in the making with at least another meeting to go. The board was deciding whether or not to continue with the discussion.

Many members of the public say they want this to be resolved. The board says they don’t have an answer just yet.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nova Bus is pulling out of the North Country. The company announced on Wednesday it will end...
Nova Bus to close Plattsburgh plant, end bus production in US
Dennis Magoon
Northfield man charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
An investigation is underway in Fair Haven after an officer shot and killed a man Monday evening.
Vermont police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting
A trans de-transition event in Vergennes Tuesday night sparked a protest outside the high school.
Vergennes trans de-transition event sparks backlash

Latest News

Brattleboro PD pulls plug on Hill Street Security
Late night weather forecast
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visits the Doubletree in South Burlington Wednesday night
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visits Vermont
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visits Vermont