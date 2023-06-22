Advertise With Us
Vermont Law and Graduate School opens new location

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The grand opening event for a new Vermont Law and Graduate School location will be happening today.

School president Rod Smolla will be giving an update on the program’s growth, which includes a new space in downtown Burlington.

Expanded services at the law school include an immigration clinic, an online hybrid JD program, and classes through the school’s Center for Justice Reform and the National Center on Restorative Justice.

