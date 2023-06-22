Advertise With Us
Vt. doctor returns home after working as medical volunteer in Ukraine

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor is back from his trip to volunteer with Global Care Force in Ukraine.

We introduced you to Dr. Wesley Clark of Middlebury in April before he left.

Clark says while he was in Ukraine, he helped treat patients whose regular primary care was disrupted because of the war.

Global Care Force says the team he was on saw a total of 606 patients at 11 locations during day clinics.

Clark says a lot of the care focused on making sure people with chronic conditions didn’t have gaps in their care.

“When you’re not near the front, you could have the impression that daily life is continuing. Normally supermarkets are full, there’s lots of traffic and so forth. But I’m sure underneath the surface it’s stressful for everyone, even when they seem pretty stoic on the surface,” Clark said.

He says he has no plans to go back to Ukraine at the moment due to other commitments. And he said he hopes the war is over before he’s needed there again.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Dr. Wesley Clark.

