Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Waterbury stabbing leaves two injured

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are in the hospital this morning with stab wounds after a fight in Waterbury.

That’s according to Vermont state police, who says adults and juveniles were fighting near Park Row and Railroad Street last night.

Troopers says 22-year-old Aaron Vetere and 28-year-old Josh Gillen were hurt. Police are now investigating what led up to this, and who could be held responsible.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nova Bus is pulling out of the North Country. The company announced on Wednesday it will end...
Nova Bus to close Plattsburgh plant, end bus production in US
Dennis Magoon
Northfield man charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
An investigation is underway in Fair Haven after an officer shot and killed a man Monday evening.
Vermont police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting
A trans de-transition event in Vergennes Tuesday night sparked a protest outside the high school.
Vergennes trans de-transition event sparks backlash

Latest News

Waterbury stabbing leaves two injured
FILE
Vermont Law and Graduate School opens new location
Vermont Law and Graduate School opens new location
FILE
Lawmakers discuss LGBTQIA+ discrimination prevention