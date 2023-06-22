Waterbury stabbing leaves two injured

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are in the hospital this morning with stab wounds after a fight in Waterbury.

That’s according to Vermont state police, who says adults and juveniles were fighting near Park Row and Railroad Street last night.

Troopers says 22-year-old Aaron Vetere and 28-year-old Josh Gillen were hurt. Police are now investigating what led up to this, and who could be held responsible.

