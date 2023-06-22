Welch worries about abortion protections on anniversary of Dobbs decision

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, Vermont Sen. Peter Welch says he thinks the divided Congress makes it unlikely a law can be passed protecting abortion rights.

The high court overturned the landmark decision last year, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion.

Since then, nearly every state has taken action to either restrict or expand abortion access.

We asked Welch whether he thinks a divided Congress means it will be tough to get a law passed to protect abortion rights.

“Congress is deadlocked on this. I mean, there’s a significant number of us who would vote for Roe v. Wade protections, but we can’t get that through the House. So, yes, I do. But the folks I worry about are not the members of Congress; I worry about women who, until the Dobbs decision, had the right to make the decision that was right for them,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

In November, Vermonters voted to protect reproductive rights in the state Constitution. Gov Phil Scott, R-Vermont, signed that constitutional amendment in December.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.