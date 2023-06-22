Workplace harassment bill awaits Scott’s signature

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would tighten the definition of workplace harassment made it across the finish line in this week’s veto session and now is awaiting Governor Phil Scott’s approval.

Annie Harb, an employment law attorney with Gravel & Shea, says S.103 makes clearer definitions of harassment, including making it easier for workplaces to take disciplinary action against employees who may be causing issues. She says another major change is the dropping of the “severe and pervasive” requirement.

“Now, they look at the totality of the circumstances, and each time someone harasses you, rather than it needing to be that aggressive, it kind of takes away the, ‘Was it that severe?’ you know ‘Did it really bother you that much?’” Harb said.

Harb says, if approved, it will hopefully make people more comfortable bringing harassment concerns to their employers.

