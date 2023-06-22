BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s another beauty of an evening out there, our last before humidity starts creeping back in. High pressure remained strong enough today to stop the northward progression of clouds into our area, keeping us more uniformly sunny and warm.

It will be a mostly clear to partly cloudy night. Clouds will continue to fight the dry air in place, trying to creep into southern areas. We should still see some sun across most of the area during the first part of Friday. That should allow temperatures to top out in the mid 70s to low 80s again. It won’t be a bad day by any means, but there should be more clouds and humidity around by afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few isolated showers or a rogue thunderstorm, but it should be a mainly dry day.

The weekend is still on pace to be very humid with chances for rain. It shouldn’t be an all day rain like we saw last weekend. Instead, there will be hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. There could still be some embedded heavy downpours too.

We stay sticky and unsettled into the start of next week. We’ll see a chance for afternoon showers and storms each day through at least mid week. Temperatures remain near average, but it will be humid.

Wildfires continue to burn to our north in Canada, but with southerly winds in place, the smoke will continue to stay away from our area.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.