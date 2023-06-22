Advertise With Us
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today is the first FULL day of summer, and just like yesterday, when summer officially began, we are looking at a day with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, comfortable humidity and a gentle breeze. Then get ready for a change in the weather pattern.

Starting overnight tonight, clouds will be moving in from south to north as a slow-moving low pressure system moves in from the mid-Atlantic region. A few showers are possible overnight and it will be turning muggy.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

That kind of weather will be with us right through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Each day through the weeekend and through the middle of next week will have showers & possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s, and overnight lows will be in the muggy, uncomfortable upper 60s and low 70s.

Take MAX Advantage of the weather today, because things won’t be so pleasant in the days, and possibly weeks, to come. -Gary

