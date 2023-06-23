Cahoon captures first in late models at Thunder Road

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - After taking over the lead following an early caution flag, Tyler Cahoon earned his first win of the season at Thunder Road on Thursday.

“To get one this early in the season is fantastic,” Cahoon said after the race. “As the season wears on here, it gets tougher and tougher, cars get better and better. To take it from the front row is the easiest way to do it. So glad the car was able to hang on, my hat’s off to my crew who rebuilt the car over the wintertime, getting it better and better with everything. It’s just fantastic.”

In the earlier races, Brandon Gray claimed first in the Flying Tigers, while Jesse Laquerre won the Street Stocks.

