Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Cahoon captures first in late models at Thunder Road

Held lead for majority of race
Held lead for majority of race
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - After taking over the lead following an early caution flag, Tyler Cahoon earned his first win of the season at Thunder Road on Thursday.

“To get one this early in the season is fantastic,” Cahoon said after the race. “As the season wears on here, it gets tougher and tougher, cars get better and better. To take it from the front row is the easiest way to do it. So glad the car was able to hang on, my hat’s off to my crew who rebuilt the car over the wintertime, getting it better and better with everything. It’s just fantastic.”

In the earlier races, Brandon Gray claimed first in the Flying Tigers, while Jesse Laquerre won the Street Stocks.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jeffrey Leduc/File
Burlington serial car thief arrested again
Brattleboro Police pull plug on working with security firm after cockroach comment
FILE
Police: 2 stabbed in Waterbury fight
File photo
Police: 12-year-old arrested following stabbing at Saranac school

Latest News

Held lead for majority of race
Cahoon captures first in late models at Thunder Road
Pause and Sturgeon hail from the Upper Valley
Local coaches lead Nighthawks
Pause and Sturgeon hail from the Upper Valley
Local coaches lead Nighthawks
Upper Valley moves to 7-2 on the year
Nighthawks down Keene