Driver in fatal Lowell crash charged

Seth Pierce, 20 charged with negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash.
Seth Pierce, 20 charged with negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash.(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have charged a Lowell man with negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash that killed another man back last month.

Police say Shayne Bessette, 52 of Lowell was driving his pickup truck that afternoon when Seth Pierce, 20 tried to pass him.

Police say it happened on Hazen Notch Road when the two collided.

Bessette lost control, went off the road, and was ejected from his car. He died from his injuries.

Police say Pierce turned himself in for failing to stop and help or report the crash.

Pierce was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

