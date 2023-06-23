Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Enosburgh Falls home damaged in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOSBURGH FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are cleaning up after a structure fire in Enosburgh Falls Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at an abandoned home on Mississquoi Street.

Fire Chief Mark Larose said the fire started in the back from a garbage pile outside. They were able to save the building from collapse and are continuing to monitor its stability.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jeffrey Leduc/File
Burlington serial car thief arrested again
FILE
Police: 2 stabbed in Waterbury fight
Brattleboro Police pull plug on working with security firm after cockroach comment
File photo
Police: 12-year-old arrested following stabbing at Saranac school

Latest News

NH health officials identify Jamestown Canyon virus in Keene mosquitos
x
Enosburgh Falls home damaged in fire
File photo
NH health officials identify Jamestown Canyon virus in Keene mosquitos
Your MAX Advantage Forecast