Enosburgh Falls home damaged in fire

ENOSBURGH FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are cleaning up after a structure fire in Enosburgh Falls Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at an abandoned home on Mississquoi Street.

Fire Chief Mark Larose said the fire started in the back from a garbage pile outside. They were able to save the building from collapse and are continuing to monitor its stability.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

