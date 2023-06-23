Advertise With Us
Flynn summer/fall sneak previews

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn has a busy summer and fall season on the way.

To name a few: Ziggy Marley is coming in July, along with comedians Anthony Jeselnik, Eliza Schlesinger, and Demetri Martin. Later in September, Broadway legend Audra McDonald will make a Vermont stop.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the Flynn’s Matt Rogers about all the events on tap.

