Free fishing weekend in New York

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Reel in a free fishing day across the lake in New York.

Tomorrow and Sunday, no license is required to fish in fresh water in the Empire state. New York started free fishing days in 1991 to give non-fishers a cost-free chance to try out the sport. Although you don’t need a license, you do need to follow the other rules. Other free fishing days will be held in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

