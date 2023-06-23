Funeral held Thursday for Nathan Carman in Connecticut

WATERBURY, CT. (WCAX) - The Vermont man who died awaiting trial in New Hampshire for his mother’s murder was laid to rest Thursday.

Nathan Carman’s funeral was held in Waterbury, Connecticut. His attorneys paid for his burial.

Carman is accused of killing his mother, Linda Carman on a 2016 fishing trip.

Prosecutors say Carman sunk the boat and his mother vanished at sea.

He was rescued days later floating on a raft.

Last Thursday, Carman was found dead inside his jail cell.

