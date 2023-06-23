Howard Center announces program cuts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Facing budget deficits, the Howard Center has announced it’s cutting four programs.

The state’s largest designated agency serves Chittenden County with a range of programs. But officials now say they will be phasing out the autism spectrum program, intensive-based family services, the inebriate program in St. Albans, and Centerpoint, which provides educational support and programs to teens and young adults.

The Howard Center’s Beth Holden says it was a tough decision but they’ve been underfunded for years and continue to face a workforce crisis. “I think we’ve just reached a point where the deficit can no longer be managed. When your deficit hits a certain point -- and it’s in the millions that we are in the deficit -- and we have to make some of these really hard choices because we want to keep our doors open and we want to make sure we can serve the folks we are mandated to serve,” she said.

Holden says 22 employees in the affected programs will be given the opportunity to fill the center’s 140 current vacancies.

