I-89 tractor trailer crash cleanup underway

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer crash on I-89 Friday morning caused headaches for commuters throughout the day.

The big rig went off the northbound highway near exit 12 and the Williston rest stop. Authorities say the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the and lost control. They say the driver was not injured.

Officials say there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 around 7 p.m. so that crews can remove the truck from the embankment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.