Lakeview Elementary School will stay open another year, despite limited staff, low enrollment

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County School, Lakeview Elementary is on the brink of closure but will stay open for at least one more year.

The district made the decision Thrusday despite staffing shortages and declining enrollment.

After 24 years, Della Hall knows Lakeview Elementary very well.

“My children went to school here, my granddaughter goes to school here and she really wants to graduate from here like her parents did.”

Lakeview families and staff learned the news of the school’s potential closing at the beginning of June.

Jay Modry, a Lakeview Parent says “it was really damaging to the school because they need some new staff, and nobody wants to go work somewhere that might not be there.”

Modry has worked in Orleans Southwest Union School District as a high school teacher for nearly 3 decades.

His son, Fox, loves Lakeview’s science and math classes.

“We do a lot of fun experiments and one day we did a dinosaur experiment” says Fox.

Nearly all the seats inside the Lakeview gymnasium were filled with families Thursday night concerned if this is the end of the road.

Though not everyone felt the same.

“I think, logistically, it’s time to close the school.”

the school board decided to keep Lakeview open for at least one more year, which means Hall’s daughter gets to graduate with her friends.

Reporter Lucy Calie: It sounds like people really come together?

Della Hall: “We do. We come very much together and this is why we can’t lose this school, it’s too important. I’m getting emotional sorry.”

The decision is only short term, as the life of Lakeview lays in the numbers.

“We’ve got to work expeditiously with our community. And we need all the community members who care about this to stay engaged” adds Hall.

One more year to tackle the staffing shortage and save the school. The school administration will decide the configuration of the students for this next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.