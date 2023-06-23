Advertise With Us
Local coaches lead Nighthawks

Pause and Sturgeon hail from the Upper Valley
Pause and Sturgeon hail from the Upper Valley
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Upper Valley Nighthawks are red-hot to start the season, and the collection of young talent on the field this year has been guided by a pair of locals in the dugout.

Hawks manager Mat Pause is an Upper Valley native. He attended Hartford High School and works as a teacher there during the school year. Meanwhile pitching coach Chad Sturgeon grew up in Delaware, but his wife is from the Upper Valley and after moving up a couple years ago to start a family, he started teaching at Hartland Elementary School and coaching baseball over at Kimball Union.

Both Pause and Sturgeon say the club has had a tremendous impact on the sport in the area, and they’re glad to be a part of it.

“This has been a huge part of the community, a huge positive,” Pause said of the club’s impact. “You’ve seen the last couple years we get more and more people out every night to enjoy baseball. I think it’s a big thing for this community, kind of bringing baseball into the Upper Valley, and really good baseball. So it’s good to see. I mean you’ll see tonight, we’ll get 500, 600 people in here. Having a good time, watching good baseball, so it’s definitely a good thing for the area.”

“Seeing the fan support, seeing our camps, all the kids...the numbers are growing each year,” Sturgeon added. “The support of people wanting extra work in the offseason has grown in my time being up here and it’s been fun. I’m expecting it to be a steady growth in the next couple of years.”

