Vt. man accused of sexually abusing 4 kids expected in court

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BARNET, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of sexually abusing four children is expected in Caledonia County court Friday.

Vermont State Police say an investigation into reports against three girls turned into four victims.

They say they began investigating last November, after three girls say they were sexually abused multiple times by Justin Rich. The victims were reported to be between the ages of eight and 12 at the time.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned of a fourth child.

Rich was arrested Thursday and is expected in court Friday on charges of sexually assaulting one victim and lewd and lascivious conduct with four victims.

