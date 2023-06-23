New Rutland exhibit pays homage to Any Warhol

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A new art installation opens this weekend at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club Gallery in Rutland, and visitors will be met with a wealth of information inside.

From the outside, this Rutland art gallery may look unassuming. But inside, a deep dive into the mind and impact of Andy Warhol.

Bright colors and Campbell’s Soup -- Andy Warhol is widely considered one of the best-known artists of all time. But this gallery full of Warhol-inspired art invites visitors to look and think beyond the tomato soup.

“Soup cans are not the thing -- he is the art,” said Bill Ramage a local artist in Rutland. And this isn’t his first gallery dedicated to honoring the art of others. This third installation called the “Triumvirate of Transition” follows two previous one dedicated to Jackson Pollock and Jasper Johns.

Ramage is adamant about one thing. “It isn’t what it appears to be -- just like Andy Warhol wasn’t what he appeared to be -- and there’s layers and layers and layers of information,” he said. Ramage says most of that information relates back to a cultural shift that ended in 1964. “There are about five significant cultural shifts. There was the pre-historic, historic, the classical, the middle ages and humanism.”

Ramage says Warhol’s work was directly influenced by the end of humanism, a shift in societal norms that span nearly every topic. Each of the pieces of art in the gallery are inspired by Warhol and accompanied by a QR code, where people can learn more about the message behind each one. “One day he was sitting in his office and he saw this really interesting shadow and he said I can do something with that, and he did,” Ravage said.

Even the shiny silver walls of the gallery are a copy of those in Warhol’s studio. “I just looked at it. Once I didn’t just see the silver, I saw all these incredible reflections that were abstract and they just were so beautiful. It’s just like Andy and his shadows, I had to take pictures of it,” Ravage said.

There’s a lot for visitors to digest. Ramage has spent a long time researching Warhol’s life and finding ways to convey bigger meanings to audiences. “Some people will be very receptive, some people will never see beyond the funhouse qualities,” Ravage said.

But above all else, he hopes people will come in with an open mind.

There’s an opening reception scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. After that, the gallery will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 4 through September 3rd.

