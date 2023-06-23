Newport to hold its first ever pride parade

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time, a Pride Parade is being held in Newport.

Organizers say they decided to hold NEK Pride Fest in the wake of the murder of transgender woman Fern Feather in Morrisville last year.

A rejection by the Derby Selectboard of a declaration of inclusion also led to the creation of the event.

It’s happening Sunday at noon, followed by a festival at Gardner Memorial Park. Congresswoman Becca Balint is expected to serve as the Grand Marshall of the parade.

