NH health officials identify Jamestown Canyon virus in Keene mosquitos

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KEENE, N.H. (WCAX) - A batch of mosquitos in Keene, New Hampshire, have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, according to state health officials.

Officials say the mosquitos were collected June 6.

The CDC says the virus is transmitted by mosquito bites and can cause fever, fatigue, headache, or cold-like symptoms. It can also cause severe disease including infection of the brain and spinal cord, and in rare cases, even death.

Since the first report of the disease in the state in 2013, New Hampshire has identified 19 cases of JCV.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions including using an effective insect repellant, wearing protective clothing, and minimizing outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

