Report establishes Vt. biodiversity baseline and projected species loss from climate change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is estimated to lose upwards of 400 species in the next century under current climate change projections, according to a new report from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

The report marks the 10th Anniversary of the Vermont Atlas of Life, a project that harnesses the power of community science and professional biologists to discover, document, and map Vermont’s biodiversity.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Michael Hallworth, a co-author of the VCE report, about its findings.

