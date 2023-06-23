Advertise With Us
Report establishes Vt. biodiversity baseline and projected species loss from climate change

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is estimated to lose upwards of 400 species in the next century under current climate change projections, according to a new report from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

The report marks the 10th Anniversary of the Vermont Atlas of Life, a project that harnesses the power of community science and professional biologists to discover, document, and map Vermont’s biodiversity.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Michael Hallworth, a co-author of the VCE report, about its findings.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

