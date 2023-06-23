Advertise With Us
Report outlines goals to increase New England food production

(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Can New England sustain 30% of their own food production by 2030? That’s what one group is hoping to find out.

A recent report this month from the New England State Food Planners Partnership highlights different ways to work toward that goal.

Ellen Kahler with the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund helped with the research. She says the pandemic highlighted the need for the region to become more self-sustaining and that Vermont and Maine will play a particularly big role in that, given they have the most available land for agricultural use.

“That’s something else that would impact our rural economies in a very positive way. It would increase jobs, it would increase overall economic activity and keep more dollars here in the region,” Kahler said.

She says the two biggest factors they’ve identified to increase local food production are protecting open land by keeping it available for farming and marketing local products to bigger grocery chains to make them more available to consumers.

As of 2020, 16% of the food consumed by Vermonters was produced in the Green Mountain State.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

