Reporter’s Journal: In search of snow at Tuckerman Ravine

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s the first few days of summer but believe it or not, there is still snow in our region. Reporter Adam Sullivan and his son Henry went searching for it, armed with their skis, gear, and a cell phone.

My son Henry and I love to go skiing together. We made it out a dozen times this year and we figured we had one more trip in us.

The highway to Tuckerman Ravine is a lot like a ride up a chair lift. Few distractions and plenty of time to take in the beautiful views. Plus, a couple of dad jokes. “When is a door not a door? When it’s ajar,” I joked.

Soon, Mount Washington, the highest peak in the northeast, emerged on the horizon. One last pit stop gives Henry the opportunity to read up a little on the ravine. “Thousands of people make the trek up to the bowl every spring. The gullies, shoots, and snow fields on the east flank of Mount Washington are hallowed ground. A sanctuary of steep where legends are born and history made,” Henry reads from a sign.

“That’s the bowl, and we are just going to walk up to the bowl and see how much snow there is,” I tell Henry after arriving at the AMC’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center.

The two-and-a-half mile hike starts off fairly flat with plenty to look at along the way. But quickly, like the weather in New England, the terrain turns rocky and noticeably steeper. Our heavy packs are hard on the back. Frequent breaks are a must. A chance to cool off, hydrate, and once again take in the beauty that surrounds us. The runoff is a sign of the fast-melting snow is getting close. We pass several curious hikers along the way.

“Where are you guys catching snow at up there? I saw it. You going to try?” Asked a passing hiker.

Soon, through the trees, that elusive summer snow comes into focus. Though, the closer we get, as fatigue mounts, the further away it seems. Finally, we reach the base of the headwall. Tuckerman Ravine is not without dangers, which we read about along the way. While avalanches are possible any time of year, the late-season conditions pose different threats in the form of falling ice and rocks, swift water, and deep crevasses.

One last pause, then we make our final push up the headwall. Finally, the moment arrives. Henry shows us how it’s done. Steep calculated turns on wet slushy snow. It’s almost like skiing on water.

Then it’s my turn. A mild ski season of hit-or-miss conditions, intermittent rain, and a March dump comes to an end here on the last of New England’s snow.

We take a mandatory selfie and a quick moment to take in the view before beginning the long trek back down.

It’s as much about the adventure and getting here as it is about the skiing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.